FAYETTEVILLE — Frisco (Texas) Wakeland Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Connor Stroh was at Arkansas again this weekend taking an official visit.

Stroh, 6-7, 345, came to visit Arkansas in January and again on April 16 making this his third trip to Fayetteville. Following the visit Stroh gave feedback on how it went.

“It was great,” Stroh said. “Real quality time with the coaches, as well as the players. I feel like I spent just as much time with the players as the coaches. They did a great job of showing us the program, and yeah, I had a fun time.”

He has now been to Auburn and Florida on official visits. He didn’t take a scheduled one to Florida. He will be at Texas A&M next weekend and then finish up in two weeks at Texas. How soon after the visit to Austin until you make a decision?

“Probably pretty soon,” Stroh said.

Stroh has made numerous trips to all his favorites. He talked about where Arkansas stands at this time.

“They’re high,” Stroh said. “They’re high on my list, especially after this weekend. It’s a class program, and this is gonna be a tough decision for me because there are so many great schools and this is gonna be a consideration.”

Stroh compared this visit to the two previous ones he took to Fayetteville.

“Well, actually players,” Stroh said. “I haven’t been able to spend that much time with players before, and now I did. So that was probably the biggest thing.”

Stroh likes that Pittman is a former offensive line coach before getting the head job at Arkansas. He also likes Cody Kennedy, who is Arkansas’ offensive line coach.

“Oh, definitely,” Stroh said. “Well so he took me, Madden (Sanker) and Luke (Brown) into a room and he started coaching up some of our film from our camps, and that was really cool to see, just to see him coach. He’s a great guy, and if Pittman is picking him to be his O-Line coach then he’s obviously good.”

Stroh was hosted by Ricky Stromberg and Josh Street. He said he became friends with Luke Brown, who is committed to Arkansas, on the visit,

“I think we’re friends now. I got to know him a lot more this weekend, because I spent almost the whole weekend with him, and he’s great,” Stroh said. “He’s also really quiet, but he’s a good person.”