Conway Basketball Reacts to Postponement of State Finals

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway had punched their ticket to Hot Springs. The Wampus Cats spent the week taking aim at securing the school’s first basketball state title in a decade. Now, they might not even get the chance to.

With the state finals postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Conway waits for final word on if their title game against Little Rock Central will be ever be played, or eventually canceled.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with Conway head coach Salty Longing on the postponement and the toll it’s taken on the team. Interviews on Tuesday, two days before the AAA announced the postponement, are with Conway guard and Arkansas State commit Caleb London.