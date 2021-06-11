Conway High School student-athlete named Gatorade Arkansas Boys Soccer Player of the Year

CONWAY, Ark. – Gatorade announced Friday a Conway High School student-athlete is the 2020-2021 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Jacob Chalk is the fourth Conway High School soccer player to be selected for the player of the year award.

The Gatorade Arkansas Boys Soccer Player of the Year recognizes not only athletic excellence but also academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field.

Chalk is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.

Chalk scored 11 goals and passed for four assists this past season, leading the Wampus Cats to the Class 6A state championship game.

Chalk was an All-State honoree and an All-Arkansas Preps First Team selection.

Chalk has raised funds to benefit the homeless and has volunteered on behalf of youth soccer programs as well as taken part in food, clothing and book donation drives.

“Jacob Chalk really makes Conway go,” said Ron Teat, head coach at Valley View High. “He’s a game-changer with the speed to recover and defend, and when he gets in on the attack, he’s the most dangerous guy on the field with the ball at his feet.”

Officials say Chalk has maintained a 3.24 GPA.

The soccer player has not decided which college he will attend.

Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Chalk has the opportunity to give a $1,000 grant to a local or national sports organization. Chalk can also submit a 30-second video explaining why the selected organization is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced through the year.

