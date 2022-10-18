CONWAY, Ark. – Tuesday was Senior Night for the Conway volleyball team, and these Wampus Cat seniors have led their squad to an incredible 27 to 2 record this season and 11-0 in conference play.

The No.2 team in Arkansas Class 6A took on the Bryant Hornets, with the Wampus Cats getting the win in 4 sets: 25-18, 25-10, 21-25, 25-7.

This victory marked the Wampus Cats’ 12th straight conference win and pushed their record to an impressive 28-2.

With the success Conway has been having so far this season, it is evident they are major contenders for the state title.

The Arkansas Highschool State Championships will be televised for the first time on October 29 on Arkansas PBS.