One More Win for the Wampus Cats

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Wampus Cats are looking to add on their historic season by winning their first ever 6A state championship.

After beating reigning 6A champs Cabot 9-1 in the state semi finals, the Wampus Cats punched their ticket to their first ever appearance in the title game.

No. 3 Conway will play No. 1 seed Bentonville Friday May 21, at 1:00 p.m. at Benton Athletic Complex.