Corey Williams leaving Arkansas to accept assistant coaching position at Texas Tech

LITTLE ROCK — Just short of two years since being hired as the first assistant on Eric Musselman’s initial coaching staff at Arkansas, Corey Williams is heading to Texas Tech for a similar position, according to a source.

The source told Hogville.net that Williams informed Musselman of his decision on Tuesday and that he submitted his letter of resignation to the program on Wednesday. Williams will be joining the new coaching staff at Texas Tech under new head coach Mark Adams, who replaced Chris Beard after Beard accepted the head coaching position at Texas.

Williams, the head coach at Division 1 Stetson for six seasons before coming to Arkansas on April 24, 2019, was on Arkansas’ bench when the Razorbacks defeated Texas Tech, 68-66, to advance to NCAA tournament Sweet 16 just 24 days ago (March 21).

Williams is the second coach to leave Arkansas in the last year as former associate head coach Chris Crutchfield left the program after only one season (2019-20) to take the head coaching job at Division II East Centeral University (Okla.) for the ’20-21 season. Crutchfield on Monday joined the Oregon Ducks coaching staff as an assistant coach.

The source also said Arkanasas could be losing two more coaches / staff personnel to other schools in the coming days or weeks.

Williams was the lead recruiter for Arkansas’ 2020 high school recruiting haul that ESPN ranked as the No. 5 class in the nation, and he was also the lead recruiter for 2021 Hog signee and ESPN Top 100 prospect Chance Moore of McEachern School in Georgia.

Prior to his last two stops at Stetson and Arkansas, Williams was an assistant coach for six seasons under Leonard Hamilton at Florida State. Williams played for former Arkansas head coach and Naismith Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton at Oklahoma State in the early 1990s before being part of an NBA championship team as a rookie with the Chicago Bulls in 1992-93. Williams holds the rare distinction of being drafted by both the NBA and NFL.