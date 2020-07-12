Creed Williamson, James White and Terran Williams highlight this week’s Basketball Recruiting Report

“Big Nasty” Corliss Williamson will forever be remembered by Razorback Basketball fans for helping deliver the 1994 National Championship to Arkansas fans. Now his son Creed Williamson is starting to get interest from Eric Musselman and staff in the 2022 class. Creed is the 6th in-state player in the class to communicate with the Hogs with the other five picking up offers from Eric Musselman.

Our recruiting guy Kevin McPherson from Hogville.net has this to say about Creed.

“You know it makes a lot of sense when you think about what “Big Nasty” Corliss Williamson did, the Russellville native at Arkansas. Led Arkansas to a national championship. Creed is already a little taller than his dad, 6-8. He’s got a big frame. He is not quite as thick in the lower body as his dad. But man he looks the part of a high major guy. Listen, Michigan State, Purdue, Missouri, St. Johns. These are all high major schools showing interest in him. He recently picked up his first Division-1 offers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Oral Roberts. So Creed Williamson is a name to keep an eye on. I won’t be surprised down the road he doesn’t pick up an offer from Arkansas.”

Also in the recruiting report Kevin gives updates on 2021 players James White from Conyers, Georgia who put the Hogs in his top 12 on his birthday Sunday and Marianna wing Terran Williams who will do a virtual tour with the Razorback coaches soon.

Also get Kevin’s thoughts on new associate head coach David Patrick and his recruiting efforts in Austrailia and back here in Arkansas.