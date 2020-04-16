Cutting for a Cause: Sportscasters Mow Lawns of Front Line Workers for Free

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Without sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, some sportscasters are spending their time in a way most couldn’t imagine.

RJ Hawk and Roger Scott of 103.7 The Buzz are going out of their way to help their community. Sprung from a popular post on Facebook of RJ mowing his front liner worker neighbor’s lawn, the two have teamed up to cut grass for those who need an item checked off the stress list.

FOX16’s Nick Walters caught up with Hawk and Scott at their stop in Bryant, the home of registered nurse Heather Spillyards, on Wednesday.