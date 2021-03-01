D1Baseball Ranks Razorbacks No. 1 in Nation Following Hot Start to 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 1 with D1Baseball for the first time in the seven-year history of that poll.

The Razorbacks are 7-0 and sit atop the poll followed by Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Louisville is No. 5 and then Florida comes in at No. 6. The other SEC schools in Top 25 are LSU (11), South Carolina (14) and Tennessee (18). Auburn was ranked No. 21 last week, but dropped out of the poll.

Arkansas, which was No. 2 in the poll last week, defeated Texas Tech, Texas and TCU in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. The Hogs then came home and defeated Southeast Missouri State in four games at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas will be at home this weekend to face Murray State on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s game starts at 3 p.m., Saturday at 2 and Sunday at 1. The Racers are 4-3 and will play Arkansas State on Tuesday prior to the games in Fayetteville.