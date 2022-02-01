FAYETTEVILLE — North Richland Hills (Texas) Richland Class of 2024 offensive lineman Daniel Cruz was at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Friday.

Cruz, 6-4, 287, credited Sam Pittman, Kendal Briles and Ryan Yurachek for making it an outstanding visit.

“The part that stuck out to me was Coach Pittman, how nice he was and how he asked questions about my family,” Cruz said. “It felt like an actual family going there. Coach Briles being great, Coach Yurachek, it was overall just a great experience. I would definitely love to come back.”

Cruz holds offers to Arkansas, TCU, SMU, Baylor, Texas Tech and Tulsa. Briles offered him a scholarship on Dec. 2. Cruz will be back at Arkansas in the future.

“Definitely a visit in the future, definitely thinking about that,” Cruz said. “I’m going to ask my mom and see what my coaches think, but I definitely see myself coming back here for a visit.

“I definitely like them a lot right now. They’re pretty great and I’d definitely love to see more of them.”

Click here for highlights.