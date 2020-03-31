Daryl Searcy Jr. Helped Joe T. Robinson to Class 4A State Championship

FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson running back Daryl Searcy Jr. is one of the top recruits in Arkansas in the Class of 2022.

Searcy, 6-0, 196, is working on his own right now the restrictions in place of COVID-19 and training for his junior season. On Tuesday, Searcy talked about his training at this time.

“I go out to the field at 3:30 or 5 with my trainer and we do drills,” Searcy said. “I work on my footwork and getting my twist back in my ankle. I broke my ankle (last season). We stretch and do all that.”

Searcy is looking forward to the day and time that he get back with his teammates and prepare to try and defend the Class 4A state championship.

“It makes me very anxious,” Searcy said. “Like with me being away from my teammates and everything I’ve really missed them with this virus going around.”

Searcy picked up his first offer from a college on Jan. 21 when Arkansas State opted to come after him.

Searcy also attended a Junior Day at Arkansas with several teammates on Feb. 1. He talked about his impressions of the new staff in Fayetteville.

“It was great,” Searcy said. “It was good. I think the new coaching staff is going great. They will win some more games this season.”

Searcy moved to Joe T. Robinson prior to his sophomores season from Forrest City. Playing behind junior Hunter Smith at running back, Searcy still managed to carry the football 82 times for 634 yards and seven touchdowns. He caught two passes for 11 yards. In spot duty on defense, Searcy had seven tackles, five solo, two for loss and one sack.

The Senators finished the 2019 season 14-1 including a 56-28 victory over Shiloh Christian in the Class 4A state championship game in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium. Searcy talked about winning a state title his first year with the Little Rock school.

“Winning the state championship was big to me,” Searcy said. “It means a lot to me to win my first state championship as a sophomore even though I broke my ankle and wasn’t able to play in the game. At first it was hard to believe I won. I never thought I would win a state championship ever in my life in high school.”

Smith started at running back as a junior with Searcy backing him up. Smith rushed 190 times for 1,922 yards and 19 touchdowns while also catching eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Searcy said he learned several things from Smith.

“Something I like about Hunter he has got great speed,” Searcy said. “He knows how to cut very well. He’s got great vision. He reminds me of me.”

Searcy said his ankle is doing great now.