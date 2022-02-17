FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn has released his starting rotation for the opening weekend of the 2022 baseball season.

Arkansas will go with Connor Noland on Friday, Hagen Smith on Saturday and then Jaxon Wiggins Sunday.

Noland is a senior from Greenwood. He pitched in nine games in 2021 with no starts and earned one save. He was 1-0 with an ERA of 6.91. Noland battled injuries all season, and Van Horn has praised his work this fall and preseason.

Smith is a true freshman from Bullard, Texas. Wiggins is a sophomore from Roland, Okla., High School. He appeared in 17 games last season with four starts. He was 3-1 with a 5.09 ERA.

Noland the Hogs will begin the season against Illinois State on Friday at 3 p.m. Saturday’s game begins at noon and then 1 p.m. on Sunday.