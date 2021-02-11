Dave Van Horn Likes Depth on Pitching Staff

FAYETTEVILLE — In just eight days, Arkansas will open the 2021 baseball season against Texas Tech in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn is hoping his pitching staff can put up stats similar to some of the upcoming forecasts on cold weather in Fayetteville that are predicted near zero or below. Pitching is an area on the team that Van Horn is pleased with.

“We’ve got six or seven or eight guys that we can start right now,” Van Horn said. “There’s probably a few more guys in the locker room that’ll tell you they should be starting. It’s good issue, a good problem, I guess, to have because guys that aren’t starting, they have starter stuff or better. Maybe they’re a guy that can only go a couple innings or an inning here or there, but their stuff is closer-type stuff. But we’ve got to figure it out, and it may take some time. It may take four weeks into the regular season before we get it figured out. Hopefully we’ll have it figured out before we open with Alabama here in SEC play.”

A pitcher that Van Horn is hoping to have a good bounceback season is Kevin Kopps. He appeared in seven games in 2020 with one start. He was 0-1 with an ERA of 8.18. What is Kopps role this season?

“I would say it’s still to be determined, but Kevin is throwing better than he ever has since he’s been here,” Van Horn said. “I sure like his experience and his mound presence, maybe to help get us out of jams or be a guy that can come in off a starter and get us to the 8th or 9th. But he could also close some games, he could also start some games. I think he could do a little bit of everything for us.”

Patrick Wicklander was 2-2 in four starts in 2020 with an ERA of 6.32. Van Horn is hoping for a big season from Wicklander.

“You know, there’s some things that really didn’t get out there,” Van Horn said. “But he some, he had a little bit of a medical issue that he had to get straightened up. He’s all over it now. He’s got his strength back. First couple of outings in the fall were pretty good. At the end of the fall he was really good. So far in January he’s been outstanding. He’s in great shape. I think he’s a man on a mission. He’s one of the guys we’re looking to really bounce back and have a great junior year and be a starter for us.”

With seniors and players who might have been drafted in a normal year coming back, Van Horn has a lot of numbers on the pitching staff. How many can he use?

“Yeah, I mean we do have a big roster obviously, as do a lot of teams,” Van Horn said. “When you keep five or six pitchers that you didn’t think were going to be back after their junior year, then you keep another couple of guys on the other end out of high school, all of a sudden you’ve jumped up 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 guys. It’s just the way it is for a year. How many can we use? I mean, we’re going to use more than ever. I’ll tell you that. Because we’re going to give some guys time. That’s the way we feel going into the season. I guess I haven’t really sat down and counted it. So I really can’t put a number on it. I just don’t think that would be right. We’re just going to let guys prove to us that they’re ready to pitch, and if they do, they’re gonna pitch.”

Peyton Pallette appeared in four games last season, all in relief, and recorded one save with an ERA of 1.59. He’s another one that Van Horn is still determining his role.

“We’re going to give him every opportunity the next three weeks to prove to us that he could start for us,” Van Horn said. “His stuff’s been really good. His bullpens have been outstanding, velocity seems up, getting bigger and stronger. He’s an outstanding defender in the middle of the field as far as being a pitcher, he can field his position. If he can show us over the next few weeks that he can give us four, five, six innings, he’s got as good a chance of starting in the first weekend as anybody.”

In addition to Wickland, Connor Noland and Caleb Bolden are returning starting pitchers. Van Horn talked about their roles as well as Zebulon Vermillion.

“As far as Connor, he’s continuing to get better,” Van Horn said. “He had a pretty good start last fall, and then the last couple outings didn’t go great for him. We’re hoping that he’ll bounce back and really eat up a lot of innings, possibly as a starter. We’ll see how that goes. Wicklander, like we talked about earlier, he seems to be doing really well. He’s strong. Arm’s healthy.

“Bolden, he’s a strike-thrower now. He’s got a great mound presence. Fastball sits in the low 90’s. He’s got a plus changeup at this level, and he’s got a pretty good breaking ball. He’s got every opportunity to be a starter. He’s one of those guys that when he gets on the mound, we’re not looking for a lot of strikeouts, although he can strike you out. We want contact and him to eat up some innings. If he locates he’s going to be right in the middle of it.

“Vermillion, his stuff is outstanding. I would love to have him start, and I would love to have him close. We’re going to leave it up to what we see, what helps the team the most. If he shows us he can go out and give us really good starts and give us 5+, and maybe more, we might give him an opportunity there. If it’s good for two or three innings and then fades pretty good, I think he would be fine being a closer. Because if you have him out there for one inning, he can be really, really hard to hit. Our guys do not like hitting off him, and that’s a good thing. You find that out from what they say. So, you know if our guys feel like that, other teams will feel the same way.”

While he seems to have a lot of options for starters, what does Van Horn think about the closer’s role? Will he have one or by committee?

“I think it depends on who we start,” Van Horn said. “We haven’t mentioned Elijah Trest. The kid is throwing 95-97 miles per hour. He’s got a little better breaking ball, and that’s the key for him. He throws strikes. He’s going to throw harder believe it or not. He’s going to get bigger and stronger. We haven’t even mentioned Kole Ramage. I mean, this is a guy that’s been throwing the ball extremely well this year, better than ever. He has an opportunity to start. He’s been a reliever. I mean, there’s a lot of options there. Throwing the ball harder than he has. He’s bigger and stronger. It’s just kind of what happens with maturity, it starts to come a little easier.

“We have a JUCO transfer, Ryan Costeiu, his stuff’s filthy. If he throws strikes, he’s got one of the better breaking balls on the team. It’s a hard downer. He’s a guy that’s also… he made a few mistakes coming in here as far as location, and our guys hurt him. But, he’s been good, as well. And there’s more. I haven’t even mentioned. Caden Monke. We really like Caden. He could be a long reliever. He could be a starter. He’s hard to hit. Usually if there’s an issue there, he gets himself in trouble with command. If he throws it over the plate, we don’t hit him. Zack Morris, he’s throwing the ball well again. He didn’t have a great fall. He’s throwing the ball extremely well. We also have a transfer (Lael) Lockhart, he’s got a chance to be a starter. All these guys are going to get some starts the next couple weeks, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Is the versatility of the pitching staff the strength of the team?

“That’s to be determined,” Van Horn said. “One of the reasons, from the outside looking in, maybe media where we’re being ranked. I think a lot of people who maybe haven’t been around here a lot, they like our lineup. They like our returners. They know we have a good amount of pitchers, but I think the difference between us being ranked 14th in a poll or fourth in a poll is because of starting pitching.”

The schools the Hogs will be competing with in the SEC may have more proven starters returning.

“We don’t have those two big time guys back that Florida has or Texas Tech has or some of those teams being ranked ahead of us,” Van Horn said. “Like Ole Miss… I mean, they’ve got three starters back. So, we’ve got to get our rotation figured out. It may float a little bit as far as two guys are in, and we’re figuring out the third guy. But, if our pitchers will buy in to the team, and helping the team, and whatever it takes to help the team, we’re going to have a really good year. I do like the versatility of our pitching staff because there’s such a good mix of left-handed pitchers, right-handed pitchers and a lot of good arms. If a guy goes down and needs a couple weeks off, if someone’s struggling… we should be able to plug somebody in. Maybe they’ll be younger or less experienced, but as far as the stuff there’s not much difference.

“So, just looking forward to watching this evolve. Like I said, it’s a long season. It might take us half the season to get it right. We just need to get it right for the second half. If you look at the schedule, it’s loaded. We’re going to find out pretty quick what we need to work on with who we play. I’m excited about that, and I know the players are.”

In addition to Texas Tech on Friday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m., the Hogs will then take on Texas at 7 p.m. on Saturday and TCU on Sunday, Feb. 21, also at 7. The home opener will be Thursday, Feb. 25 against Southeast Missouri State at 3 p.m. in the first of a four-game series.