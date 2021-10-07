Dave Van Horn previews upcoming season and Fall World Series

The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team official begins their season in February with a series against Illinois State. However, Hogs head coach Dave Van Horn and his squad are preparing for the Fall World World Series, a series of five-game intra-squad scrimmages, starting on Friday.

The Razorbacks are coming off a season where they were one win away from heading to Omaha and the College World Series before falling to North Carolina State in the Super Regional.

A lot of pieces are returning to a Hogs squad that spent the majority of the season ranked as the number one team in college baseball, including Robert Moore, Jalen Battles, Cayden Wallace and Brady Slavens.

They also are bringing in a lot of new talent that will contribute this season. Listen to Dave Van Horn preview the upcoming season for the Razorbacks, what we can expect from the Fall World Series and why the head hog is not wearing the number two on his jersey this season.