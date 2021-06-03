Dave Van Horn Provides Injury Updates on Brady Slavens, Zebulon Vermillion

FAYETTEVILLE — Dave Van Horn provided some injury updates on first baseman Brady Slavens and pitcher Zebulon Vermillion.

Both were injured at the SEC Tournament including an ankle injury to Slavens while running to first.

“Brady is actually in practice gear today and walking around,” Van Horn said. “Getting a little antsy as far as going up and trying to get a base hit for us. I don’t see it yet. We did put him on the roster. I think he’s getting better every day. Obviously I think swinging the bat twisting in there on that front foot. When you start to swing that might be something we’re not ready to experiment with yet. Not tomorrow anyway.”

Slavens has 13 home runs, knocked in 60 runs and hitting .300 on the season. Vermillion has made 15 appearances with six coming as a starter. He is 3-0 with one save and an ERA of 4.69.

Vermillion also injured shortly after making an appearance in the SEC Tournament.

“No, we’re not going to pitch him this weekend,” Van Horn said. “He’s not done for the year, but he does have a little bit of inflammation in there or fluid in there. They’re working on getting it out of there so we can get him back.”