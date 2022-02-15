FAYETTEVILLE — Dave Van Horn saw last year’s team come up one game short of making it to the College World Series, but that doesn’t take anything away from what that group did accomplish.

The Razorbacks finished 50-13 in 2021 and were ranked No. 1 much of the season. It appeared they were almost a lock to go to Omaha after they took a 21-2 victory over North Carolina State in the Super Regional opener in Fayetteville. However, NC State bounced back to take 6-5 and 3-2 wins to upset the Hogs. But Van Horn didn’t let the finish diminish what that group did.

“What a great bunch of guys to coach,” Van Horn said. “The 2021 team will always go down as one of my favorite teams because they worked hard and they played to win. They won 50 games. Probably the most wins since I’ve been here. But what makes these wins special it was probably against the first or second toughest schedule in the country playing LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss on the road. They won three championships. The SEC West, third year in a row we’ve gotten at least a piece of that. We won the overall SEC championship which I have said many a time is harder to do than win the national championship just because of the 10 weekends of grind. And finally to win that SEC Tournament championship. We didn’t push them too hard there. We just played and everyone stayed healthy except Brady Slavens. Obviously we didn’t get to the College World Series but they did everything else. Only UCLA had more drafted than we did.”

That team did it too after having the previous season cut short due to COVID and with several protocols in place.

“I made the comment a year ago, that was the best fall we ever had after COVID and losing the season in ’20,” Van Horn said. “Coming back in the fall of ’20. It was almost like we were in the spring. Guys were focused and locked in. You could just tell they were excited to be out there. They missed it, and they felt fortunate to be out there.

“And we got better. We thought we were going to have a good team. Who could have projected we were going to do what we did. Win 50 games and three championships and almost make it to Omaha. Win every series. You can’t project that.”

Arkansas will open the 2022 season on Friday at 3 p.m. in Baum-Walker State against Illinois State. The team is ranked from No. 2 to No. 20 in the various polls.