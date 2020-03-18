Dave Van Horn Talks MLB Draft With Trio of Razorbacks Targeted

FAYETTEVILLE — With all the uncertainty surrounding college sports right now, just know the coaches are also left with a lot of questions right now as well including Dave Van Horn.

Van Horn was one of four Arkansas coaches who participated on a teleconference today. He talked about the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

While the season didn’t end like he wanted due to the coronavirus forcing all sports to come to an end, he did say he doesn’t expect that to change some things with a trio of his junior standouts Heston Kjerstad, Casey Opitz and Casey Martin.

“Well, I haven’t discussed anything with them as far as that goes,” Van Horn said. “I just know how highly those guys are going to be sought after in the draft and the kind of money that’s going to be out there and they’re going to sign a contract and be ready to move on to the next level. I don’t expect probably three of our guys, for sure, to come back and that would be both of the Caseys and Heston Kjerstad. I would think those three guys will probably sign a professional contract this summer for sure and there’s a couple others that are iffy. I think a lot depends on where they get drafted, how much money and what status are they – are they a senior or do they get to be a junior again? Things like that.”

How tough is it to see the college career of these three end this way?

“For me personally, you just didn’t get to finish the book,” Van Horn said. “I mean, you’ve got guys that possibly could have been in the record books forever here and a team that had been to Omaha two years in a row and was going to try to get there three, obviously. It’s hard to get there one year in a row and we don’t get a chance to accomplish that. Just seeing guys like Casey Opitz catch, there’s probably not a better receiver in the country. And then Casey Martin, who has really battled through some things as far as on the field and I think he was really starting to come out of it. I think we were getting ready to see the best of him and I really liked the way he handled all the pressure and his demeanor even when he wasn’t having a good day compared to maybe last year when it didn’t go good for him, just the growth mentally for him and the development to be able to handle the tough days. I think he was getting ready to take off. He had shown that a little bit the last week.

“It’s just hard. And there’s other guys, too. I mean, there were some guys having some great years. Christian Franklin made a huge jump, was hitting about .400 on the year and wanted him to keep developing and have that special junior year. There’s a bunch of them.”

Given all the uncertainty are you certain there will even be a draft?

“Oh they’ll have a draft,” Van Horn said. “They already know who they want to take. You read all these things about the draft being pushed back – and that could happen – or you read that they need to evaluate these kids more, really? Do they really need to evaluate them more? Maybe some of the middle-of-the-road guys, but they knew who their first and second and third round is. What they ought to do is just cut down the draft. They don’t need 40 rounds anyway. They just start plucking guys off in the 30th round, selecting names on the board and half of their scouts haven’t seen those guys or know about them. They’re just taking guys and sometimes they don’t even try to sign them. Just do 20 rounds, say 25 rounds, take 15 rounds. That’s the way I see it.

“I’ve talked to a couple individuals in professional baseball and they don’t feel like, I got the impression, they want to move the draft back. Just draft the kids and get them in the organization if they’re going to sign them. If they move the draft back, then it really messes with college baseball again. Back to the same old problem we used to have when they had all the way until Aug. 15 to sign them and they’d sign all of them on the 14th and then we’re left holding a bag, we don’t have time to replace kids and trying to figure out what to do. That’s college coach talking there, so don’t know what’s going to happen, but they’ll have a draft. If they move it back, I don’t really know why they’re moving it back because they don’t know if there’s going to be summer baseball or more evaluation. They’ve been watching our kids since they were in high school and they can make some decisions. The tough decisions may be on the up-and-comers or late-bloomers. They’ve got video, they’ve got all kinds of things they can take care of.”