By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman tight end Dax Courtney signed with Arkansas in December and enrolled in January, but he will never play a down for the Hogs due to repeated injuries.

Courtney, 6-6, 210, had two serious knee injuries, both knees, and is unable to continue to playing football. Courtney was injured at DeWitt as a junior then moved to Clarendon for his senior season where he also battled injuries.

Courtney announced on Twitter Monday that he’s medically retiring. He had committed to Arkansas on Aug. 8, 2020, over offers from several schools including Penn State, Michigan State, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Purdue and many other schools.

Courtney not only signed with Arkansas, but was an active recruiter helping the Hogs secure pledges from other prospects.