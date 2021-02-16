Dax Courtney Talks Cody Kennedy, Surgery, Rashod Dubinion and Other Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — DeWitt Class of 2022 tight end Dax Courtney talked about a wide variety of topics on Tuesday including Cody Kennedy who will be his position coach at Arkansas.

Kennedy was hired by Sam Pittman to replace Jon Cooper after the 2020 season. Courtney, who had a very good relationship with Cooper, likes what he has heard from Kennedy as well.

“Up to this point, I really like him,” Courtney said. “I enjoy talking to him. He seems like a very sincere guy to go along with the rest of the coaching staff. He speaks very well. He’s one of the nicest coaches I’ve talked to.

“He lets me into his life. He went to look at houses and stuff and was showing me the houses. The pictures of the houses and everything. Really just a very open guy and I appreciate that.”

Courtney, 6-6, 210, said it impresses him that Kennedy talks more than just football.

“There has actually been very little football talk,” Courtney said. “Just a little bit.”

Courtney was injured during the 2020 season and had surgery on Feb. 4 to repair it.

“In Week 3 I tore the ligament that holds my knee cap in place,” Courtney said. “And for the rest of the season I would have to take tape and tape it back into place so I could play the game.”

That injury will require a long road back for Courtney as well.

“It’s four to seven months before I can play,” Courtney said. “It’s a full year before you are back to a 100-percent. I should be able to play my senior year.”

Courtney talked about the pain involved with this particular injury.

“It hurt pretty bad,” Courtney said. “I missed two weeks and let the swelling go down a little bit. I started taping it and wore a little knee brace.”

Arkansas is still recruiting several prospects in the state in the Class of 2022 with only Courtney and Greeland defensive end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, commmitted. Courtney is working to try to add the others to the Arkansas class.

“It’s crazy we have gotten super tight,” Courtney said. “We text and group chat literally every day. I am pretty confident on it. I want to get them. I want to get them all.”

On Saturday night, Arkansas added Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star running back Rashod Dubinion to its Class of 2022. He joins Courtney, Hollingsworth and Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes offensive lineman Eli Henderson, 6-4, 297, as Razorback commitments. Courtney talked about Dubinion who had 32 offers.

“Man that was big,” Courtney said. “If you can get a four-star running back from Georgia who has Auburn, Florida and LSU and all them they are doing something right.”

Just as with the in-state recruits and other commitments, Courtney has built a relationship with Dubinion.

“I actually got his phone number,” Courtney said. “We also have another group chat that’s just the commits. It’s now me, JJ, Eli and Shod now. I reached out and got his phone number and we talked for a little bit.”

When Courtney committed to Arkansas on Aug. 8 he had 16 offers. Among the schools other than Arkansas were Penn State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Michigan State, Kansas State, Kansas, TCU and Baylor as well as others.