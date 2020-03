BRYANT, Ark. — Day 2 of the Arkansas 6A State Championship Tournament is here. See full highlights from Thursday’s action at Bryant High School’s Hornet Arena.

You can find the boys tournament bracket online here, and the girls bracket here. Find FOX16’s Day 1 Recap by Nick Walters here.

Cabot 49 Van Buren 38 (WBB)

Bryant 58 Van Buren 49

Bentonville vs North Little Rock (WBB) – 4PM

Har-Ber vs Central – 5:30PM

Conway vs Har-Ber (WBB) – 7PM

Northside vs Cabot – 8:30PM