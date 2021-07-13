Monke, Trest and Welch Taken on Day 3 of the Draft, Three Signees Drafted

Arkansas’ Jacob Nesbit (5) prepares to bat against Tennessee in the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball championship game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The final day of the 2021 MLB Draft is underway. We will provide updates throughout rounds 11 to 20 today as current Razorbacks and Arkansas signees get drafted. Six Hogs went on day 2 of the draft on Monday. Two signees were also selected joining Max Muncy, who was picked in the first round on Sunday night.

First off the board on day three is signee outfielder Braylon Bishop from Texarkana who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates with pick number 403 in the 14th round. Bishop is the fourth signee taken in this year’s draft.

Arkansas pitcher Caden Monke is selected by Kansas City in the 14th round with the 409th pick. Monke joins six of his teammates taken so far in the draft. Monke was a big part of the Hogs bullpen with 27 appearances in 2021. He finished with a 5-1 record and a 3.71 ERA.

Texas native and IMG Academy shortstop Drake Varnado was drafted in the 17th round by Arizona with the 498th overall pick. Before being selected, Varnado announced his intentions on Twitter to come to Fayetteville and play for the Razorbacks.

I would like to thank all the clubs that showed interest in me over the past couple days. I’ve already made it home on the Hill and excited for the years to come. Razorback nation let’s do it!🐗 #wps — Drake Varnado (@VarnadoDrake) July 13, 2021

Arkansas pitcher Elijah Trest was taken in the 19th round by Colorado with the 560th pick. Trest pitched in 10 games for the Hogs in 2021. He finished with a 1-0 record and a 3.14 ERA in just over 14 innings.

The pinch hit hero, Charlie Welch was picked four picks later by Seattle with pick 564. Welch came on with big hits for the Hogs in 2021 finishing with a 3.88 batting average, hitting 8 home runs with 25 RBI.

Junior college signee Brenden Dixon, was drafted by Pittsburgh with the 583rd pick in the 20th round. The second baseman played at Weatherford College in Texas.