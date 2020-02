LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jack Stephens Center hosts the 2020 Arkansas high school wrestling championships starting on Thursday. For the first time, the tournament will include an all-girl division.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with guys and girls competing in the tournament, asking them their thoughts on the inclusion of a girls-only division.

Opinion of Arkadelphia wrestler Rickey Rogers: “They deserve an equal right to have a division of their own.”