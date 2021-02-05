Defensive End Julius Coates Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive end Julius Coates has entered the transfer portal.

He made the announcement on Friday on Twitter.

I have officially entered the Transfer Portal!

Thank you to The University of Arkansas for blessing me with the opportunity to represent their program! pic.twitter.com/oPmdO9tNgS — Julius Coates (@_JuliusCoates3) February 5, 2021

Coates is at the University of Arkansas this semester, but according to a source he hasn’t been working out with the team. Coates played in seven games this season. He registered 18 tackles, including 11 solo, three for loss, two sacks, a pair of quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Coates was a member of Sam Pittman’s first recruiting class at Arkansas. He enrolled a year ago in January. He signed with the Hogs out of East Mississippi Community College. He played his freshman season at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa.

The 6-foot-6, 289-pound Coates was one of the key members of Arkansas’ defensive line in 2020.