Defensive Tackle Target Isaiah Iton Has Arkansas Among His Schools

FAYETTEVILLE — Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College Class of 2021 defensive tackle Isaiah Iton is one of Arkansas’ top recruiting targets on the defensive line.

Iton, 6-3, 290, will likely never play a game for Hutchinson since he plans to sign in December and be at his new school in January. Iton played his freshman season at Northern Colorado. Hutchinson didn’t have a fall season and will instead play in the spring.

Iton was offered by Arkansas on Oct. 2. He talked about what he has been able to do while not playing this fall.

“What I’ve been doing is working out extra in the mornings and extra at nights,” Iton said On the Hill with Pat Jenkins. “We started practicing in late September. I’ve been working out three times a day. Working in the sand pit, working in the morning and getting in the weight room.”

At Northern Colorado, the former Pearland (Texas) High School standout had 20 tackles, 1.5 for loss and a sack in 12 games including three starts.

“I started as a true freshman there,” Iton said. “I wasn’t happy there how the culture was and how everything operated. So on June 1 I transferred to Hutch. When I transferred to Hutch we put pads on and instead of spring ball we did fall ball. I was grinding out because every practice was played like a game because we knew we wouldn’t have a season (until spring).”

Arkansas is 3-4 on the season and has former Hutchinson head coach Rion Rhoades coaching linebackers. Iton is impressed with the Hogs.

“What I’ve seen from the Arkansas Razorbacks over the years they’ve been grinding hard,” Iton said. “Coach (Sam) Pittman has changed the program around. I like how they’ve changed the program around. I think they have a great future ahead of them.”

What has coach Rhoades told you about how you would fit in at Arkansas?

“He told me how I would fit in as a violent obstructor off the D-line,” Iton said. “He said I have a quick twitch and how aggressive I am off my get off. So they liked me a lot. He said I’m very versatile for my weight. He likes my speed and my punch.”

In addition to Arkansas, Iton holds offers from Minnesota, Texas Tech, Florida State, Baylor, Virginia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Missouri, Maryland, Houston, Ole Miss, Jackson State, Texas State, Washington State, New Mexico State, Arkansas State, Akron and Western Kentucky.

“What I’m looking for a program I can call home,” Iton said. “A place I can get on the field and where I can dominate. I’m a cut-throat guy almost. I’m gonna get mine. I’m looking for good coaching and a good team. I want to win a [national championship].”

The players he loves to watch are Khalil Mack (Chicago Bears), Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams) and Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs).

“That’s how I feel I’m working myself to be,” Iton said. “I want to be like a Khalil Mack inside. A dominant type guy. I’m working hard and grinding for that.”

If Iton comes to Arkansas and fans are watching on TV or in the stands what will they see from you at defensive tackle?

“You are gonna see a dominant guy,” Iton said. “I’m not gonna take any plays off. It’s coming every play you are gonna hear my name. That’s what I coming for and working for. I have goals. I want the Heisman. That’s the type of goals I want. You will see a cut-throat dog on the field.”

Pittman, Rhoades and Derrick LeBlanc are hoping that “cut-throat dog” signs with the Hogs this December.