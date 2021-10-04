Depth Chart for No. 13 Arkansas Against No. 17 Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 13 Arkansas has released its depth chart for Saturday’s game at No. 17 Ole Miss in Oxford.

Both the Razorbacks and Ole Miss are coming off losses to the two best teams in the nation. Arkansas lost to No. 2 Georgia 37-0 while No. 1 Alabama defeated Ole Miss 42-21 after building a 35-0 lead.

The game will kickoff at 11 a.m. and be televised on ESPN. The Hogs have to hope that time slot and network serve them better than last week’s Georgia game did.

“Obviously, the entire team wasn’t ready for a noon eastern kickoff,” Sam Pittman said. “We weren’t. We felt like we were. We felt like we had a good week at practice.”

The Razorbacks defeated Ole Miss 33-21 last season in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Here’s this week’s depth chart.

OFFENSE

WR 10 De’Vion Warren *Sr. // 5-10 // 195

2 Ketron Jackson Jr. Fr. // 6-2 // 205



WR 16 Treylon Burks Jr. // 6-3 // 225

11 Jaquayln Crawford R-Jr. // 5-10 // 175



LT 76 Myron Cunningham *R-Sr. // 6-6 // 325

74 Jalen St. John R-Fr. // 6-5 // 330



LG 62 Brady Latham R-So. // 6-5 // 305

70 Luke Jones R-Jr. // 6-5 // 310



C 51 Ricky Stromberg Jr. // 6-4 // 310

57 Shane Clenin R-Sr. // 6-6 // 325



RG 55 Beaux Limmer R-So. // 6-5 // 300

66 Ty Clary *Sr. // 6-4 // 315



RT 78 Dalton Wagner R-Sr. // 6-9 // 330

53 Ty’Kieast Crawford So. // 6-5 // 350



QB 1 KJ Jefferson R-So. // 6-3 // 245

4 Malik Hornsby R-Fr. // 6-2 // 180



RB 22 Trelon Smith R-Sr. // 5-9 // 190

5 Raheim Sanders Fr. // 6-2 // 225

20 Dominique Johnson So. // 6-1 // 240



TE 87 Blake Kern *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 265

82 Hudson Henry R-So. // 6-5 // 255

7 Trey Knox 6-5 // 209 // Jr.



WR 19 Tyson Morris *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 205

84 Warren Thompson R-Jr. // 6-3 // 201

DEFENSE

JACK 56 Zach Williams Jr. // 6-4 // 255

11 Mataio Soli Jr. // 6-4 // 240



DT 99 John Ridgeway R-Sr. // 6-6 // 320

93 Isaiah Nichols R-Jr. // 6-3 // 300



DT 0 Markell Utsey *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 290

50 Eric Gregory R-So. // 6-4 // 295



DE 55 Tre Williams *R-Sr. // 6-5 // 255

58 Jashaud Stewart So. // 6-2 // 240



WILL 27 Hayden Henry *Sr. // 6-2 // 225

10 Bumper Pool Sr. // 6-2 // 230



MIKE 31 Grant Morgan *R-Sr. // 5-11 // 235

28 Andrew Parker R-Jr. // 6-2 // 245



CB 24 LaDarrius Bishop R-Jr. // 6-0 // 190

17 Hudson Clark R-So. // 6-2 // 180



S 1 Jalen Catalon R-So. // 5-10 // 200

4 Malik Chavis R-So. // 6-2 // 195



S 7 Joe Foucha Sr. // 5-11 // 205

15 Simeon Blair R-Jr. // 5-10 // 210

8 Jayden Johnson Fr. // 6-2 // 220

2 Myles Slusher So. // 6-0 // 185



CB 21 Montaric Brown R-Sr. // 6-0 // 190

23 Devin Bush R-So. // 6-0 // 200



NB 9 Greg Brooks Jr. Jr. // 5-11 // 185

18 Trent Gordon R-Jr. // 5-11 // 190

SPECIAL TEAMS

K 29 Cam Little Fr. // 6-2 // 185

90 Vito Calvaruso So. // 6-2 // 200



P 30 Reid Bauer R-Jr. // 5-11 // 200

42 Sam Loy *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 195



LS 48 Jordan Silver R-Sr. // 6-1 // 235

46 Francisco Castro Fr. // 6-1 // 210

-OR- 52 John Oehrlein R-So. // 6-1 // 240

H 30 Reid Bauer R-Jr. // 5-11 // 200



KR 24 LaDarrius Bishop R-Jr. // 6-0 // 190

5 Raheim Sanders Fr. // 6-2 // 225



PR 9 Greg Brooks Jr. // 5-11 // 185

-OR- 14 Nathan Parodi R-Jr. // 5-9 // 175