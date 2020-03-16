Devon Manuel Adjusting Schedule as School Suspended for Month, Talks Recent Arkansas Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene offensive tackle Devon Manuel was at Arkansas for the March 7 Junior Day.

Manuel, 6-8, 320, was offered a scholarship during the visit by Arkansas.

For Manuel, the offer to Arkansas carried special meaning.

“It meant a lot,” Manuel said. “It was the first major big school to show interest in me.”

Manuel was impressed with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis.

“They were cool people,” Manuel said. “Coach Davis has a great personality. I feel he’s somebody you would like being around. Coach Pittman he’s a natural leader.”

Manuel talked about Arkansas’ facilities and if he was surprised how nice it is.

“Everything over there was beautiful,” Manuel said. “It wasn’t one thing you could be a little nonchalant about everything was nice.”

What was the highlight of the visit outside of getting the offer?

“The highlight was talking to Coach Davis,” Manuel said. “All the interest they were showing in me.”

Since the Arkansas offer, Tulane and Iowa State have jumped into the mix with offers. He visited the University of Louisiana on March 12 before the campus visits were prohibited. He also has offers from Kansas, Louisiana, Houston, Grambling, Louisiana Tech, Nicholls State, Texas Southern and South Alabama.

Manuel, like all other athletes, has seen his visits to campuses come to a halt with the coronavirus precautions in place throughout the country.

“We actually are out of school for a whole month so we will probably miss spring ball,” Manuel said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be continued or not.”

Manuel talked about his activities and training with school out for a month and precautions in place for going out.

“I’m gonna start working out next week,” Manuel said. “I decided to take this week off like an actual break. I will start back working out next week.”

While coaches can’t go on the road right now and prospects can’t visit campuses, the recruiting process still goes on with phone calls and social media.

“A lot of schools started talking to me before Arkansas offered and then after that even more just started talking to me,” Manuel said. “A lot has picked up since that happened.”

Once all the regulations and rules on visits to campuses is lifted Manuel will take more trips.

“Most definitely I already have two places to make official visits to,” Manuel said. “That will be Arkansas and Kansas right now for sure. The University of Kansas was the first school to offer me and Arkansas was the first big, big school to offer me. So I’m gonna rock with them two for sure.”

“