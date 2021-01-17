DeWitt’s Logan Moss Commits to Arkansas as Preferred Walk-on

FAYETTEVILLE — DeWitt Class of 2021 linebacker Logan Moss has committed to be a preferred walk-on at Arkansas.

Moss, 6-0, 215, made the decision this week and announced it on Twitter.

Moss chose the Hogs over offers from Southern Arkansas, Arkansas-Monticello, Hendrix, Northeastern State, East Central, William Jewell, Ursinus College and Rose-Hulman. He has a 4.0 grade-point average and scored 30 on the ACT. He will grayshirt in 2021 and then begin football activities in January, 2022.

“I’m gonna enroll in classes in the fall and then guaranteed to come join the team and do workouts and then have that spring to go through spring ball and everything,” Moss said.

Moss played both linebacker and a little running back for the Dragons.

“Arkansas recruited me to playing linebacker,” Moss said.

He talked about how the offer from the Hogs and Rion Rhoads came about. DeWitt Class of 2022 tight end Dax Courtney is committed to Arkansas and played a big role in helping get Moss to Fayetteville as well.

“Dax has really been pushing my name to the staff ever since summer really,” Moss said. “I know they had watched my junior film in the summer and they got all my statistics and everything. Dax was making sure they had at least seen me.

“This past week I reached out to them. I got on a phone call with Coach Rion Rhoads and he let me know the situation. I could come grayshirt, walk on and have a chance to be part of the team.”

Moss talked about his excitement level when he found out he would get to be a Razorback.

“I was pretty excited you know,” Moss said. “As a kid living in Arkansas your dream will always be an Arkansas Razorback at some point in the future. Getting that opportunity is amazing.”

Also, this assures Moss that he and Courtney will continue to be teammates at Arkansas.

“That’s huge,” Moss said. “These past couple of years we’ve had being teammates we’ve pushed each other and made each other work harder and made each other better. The fact we get to do that in our college career and being able to come in at the same time.”

In eight games as a senior, Moss had 94 total tackles, 14 for loss, two interceptions and four forced fumbles. He talked about what he feels are his strengths at linebacker.

“I think my ability to read plays and dissect plays as they are going on is one of my biggest strengths,” Moss said. “Being able to read an offense and studying them the week before we play them and knowing what they are going to do. Playing downhill, reading guards and stopping the run at the line of scrimmage. Being able to play in open field as well.”

As a junior, Moss played some running back in addition to linebacker. On defense, Moss had 129 tackles, eight for loss. He concentrated more on defense as a senior.

“At the beginning of the season I got reps as first-team running back,” Moss said. “Then the first game of the season I went down with an ankle injury. Once I came back we were a little careful with my ankle playing on offense too. So really the rest of the year I didn’t play any offense until the last game of the year. We played Shiloh and I got some reps at H-back and tight end.”

Arkansas was 3-7 this season and impressed Moss.

“I think the changes the staff came in and made in the first year was great,” Moss said. “You could just tell watching the games that it was a completely different team. You can tell this staff the players want to play for their coaches. Ready to run through a brick wall at any time for them. I think that’s the biggest difference. You could tell just by watching the difference that made and it was really huge.”

His younger brother offensive lineman Will Moss is expected to be among the top prospects in the state in the Class of 2023 and already holds an offer from Kansas.