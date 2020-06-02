Diamond Hogs Kick Off Perfect Timing Summer League

This is a question and answer show devoted to Razorback athletics. I'm not interested in political opinions or questions. I am always happy to answer Razorback related questions. I can tell you that "they" is not Donald Trump. I have said that in my opinion the University of Arkansas will not have fans in the stands unless "they believe it is safe." "They," in this case, would be Hunter Yurachek, the school chancellor, the U of A system president , the board of trustees and various health officials that they are consulting with. I've also said the situation may look a lot different three months from now. As of this moment, with the spike in cases in NWA, if it were September I doubt there would be fans in the stands.

Bret Bielema, several years ago, talked about the possibility of Arkansas playing neutral site games in football at various pro sports venues, But my best guess is that when the Jerryworld game with Texas A&M goes away it will be replaced with Big 12 teams in Texas. Only one such off campus game like that per season seems likely and Jerryworld is the perfect place for it for obvious reasons: Jerry Jones' connection with the U of A, the closeness of Jerryworld to the state of Arkansas, the easy travel situation for Hog fans in this state and the large number of U of A alums in the Dallas-Ft Worth metroplex.