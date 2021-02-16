Diamond Hogs Schedule in the College Baseball Showdown is Altered Due to Winter Weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ season-opening weekend at the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown has been moved back one day to Saturday, February 20, due to inclement weather affecting Arlington, Texas.

The three-day tournament at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will now take place on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Feb. 20-22. The original schedule will be moved back one day with Friday’s games taking place on Saturday, Saturday’s games on Sunday and Sunday’s games on Monday.

Arkansas’ first game of the tournament is now slated for 7 p.m. CT Saturday, with the Hogs facing Texas Tech in their season opener. The Razorbacks will take on Texas at 7 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 21, and close out the trip against TCU at 6 p.m. CT Monday, Feb. 22.

ARKANSAS’ REVISED STATE FARM COLLEGE BASEBALL SHOWDOWN SCHEDULE

Saturday, Feb. 20 – Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m. CT

Sunday, Feb. 21 – Texas vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m. CT

Monday, Feb. 22 – Arkansas vs. TCU, 6 p.m. CT