Diamond Hogs Series At Louisiana Tech To Air On Cox Sports Television

Local Sports

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The top-ranked Razorbacks are coming to Cox Sports Television.

No. 1 Arkansas’ road series at Louisiana Tech will air on CST, the schools announced today in a joint release. The three-game set will also stream on ESPN+.

First pitch in the opener between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs is set for 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the remodeled J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park. The final two games of the series are slated to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14.

Arkansas and LA Tech have clashed 31 times before, with the Hogs holding an all-time series advantage of 25-6. The two programs most recently meet at Baum-Walker Stadium during the 2019 campaign when the Razorbacks picked up an 11-0 shutout win. It will be the Hogs’ first trip to Ruston, La., since the 2017 season.

For complete coverage of Arkansas baseball, follow us on Twitter (@RazorbackBSB), Instagram (@RazorbackBSB) and like us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories