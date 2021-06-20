DJ Allen Talks Arkansas Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Gladewater (Texas) Class of 2022 four-star wide receiver DJ Allen was one of the two official visitors to Arkansas.

Allen, 5-11, 185, talked about the visit to Arkansas.

“It was good,” Allen said. “It was better than I expected it to be.”

Anything at Arkansas stand out to you?

“The stadium was bigger than I thought and the locker room was nice,” Allen said. “It’s just a beautiful place over here.”

Kendal Catalon was his player host. Where does Arkansas stand after this visit?

“It’ll probably be one of my top five schools,” Allen said.

What is next for you as far as visits?

“I’m going to TCU unofficial and then I’m going to Baylor next week official,” Allen said.

Do you have a timeline for your decision?

“Taking my time,” Allen said.

Kenny Guiton is his lead recruiter and has made a strong impression on him.

“We’re getting along good,” Allen said. “He’s a funny guy. We talk a lot.”

As a junior, Allen caught 59 passes for 1,352 yards and 11 touchdowns. He rushed five times for 115 yards. He currently holds 21 offers.

