‘Don’t Call It A Comeback’ — Little Rock Continues Turnaround Season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Don’t call it a comeback.

Little Rock (18-7, 12-2 in-conf) has gone from worst to first in Sun Belt. Finishing in last place in 2019, the Trojans sit atop conference standings and have a 3-game cushion.

After their win over rival Arkansas State on Saturday, the team has a winning streak against every Sun Belt team but Georgia State. Little Rock has won seven straight.

FOX16’s Nick Walters breaks down the Trojans’ success this season. Hear from Coach Darrell Walker and his players on their impressive turnaround.