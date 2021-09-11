Down go the Horns! Hogs roll in 40-21 victory

In a highly anticipated game between 15)Texas and Arkansas, the Razorbacks rose to the occasion, defeating the Longhorns 40-21.

Grabbing a 16-0 lead heading into the halftime, it was the intensity of the defense to shut down the Longhorns on 3rd down, 0-for-6, and keep them off of the scoreboard.

Texas got on the board in the 3rd quarter after an interception by KJ Jefferson, making it a 16-7 ballgame.

Arkansas responded with a touchdown run by Trelon Smith to extend the lead 23-7.

Then off a fumble recovery by Greg Brooks, it took the Razorback offense :10 seconds to score on a 26 yard run by freshman Raheim “Rocket” Sanders to make it 33-7.

Freshman RB AJ Green got in on the scoring action with a touchdown run of his own, giving Arkansas a 40-14 lead.

Next up for Arkansas, Georgia Southern next Saturday.

