Drew Pickett Among Top Recruits To Camp At Arkansas This Week

FAYETTEVILLE — Deatsville (Ala.) Holtville Class of 2023 running back Drew Pickett is a talented recruit who has already been offered by Arkansas.

Pickett, 5-8, 178, spent Friday touring the facilities at Arkansas and then participated in Saturday’s football camp. Pickett talked about his camping experience Saturday.

“It was a good camp,” Pickett said. “The coaches showed me what I did well and what I dId wrong. Helping me do some things better and improve on. How I can be a better football player.”

What were some of the areas where you feel improvement was made?

“Mechanics, working on speed, cones, back drills and just showing me how to do things the right way,” Pickett said.

Pickett is being recruited by Jimmy Smith who coaches the running backs at Arkansas. Smith impressed Pickett.

“Coach smith is a great coach,” PIckett said. “I love Coach Smith. He’s treated me well and welcoming me in with open arms and showed me around. Just treating me really well’

“I’ve definitely gotten closer with him since I’ve been up here. Actually meeting him face-to-face and talk to and have deep conversations it made us closer have a stronger relationship.”

After 15 months of no visits how good is it to be able to go to camps and be on campuses?

“There’s only so much you can do and say over the phone,” Pickett said. “You’re really not there with the coach. But when you’re face-to-face it’s closer. more intimate, it helps you grow a stronger bond with the coach.”

Did the visit help Arkansas’ chances with you?

“Can’t really speak on that,” Pickett said. “Only time will tell.”

Arkansas offered Pickett on Jan. 15. Among his other offers are Duke, Kansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Western Kentucky and Arkansas State.

As a sophomore, Pickett rushed 227 times for 1,352 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added five receptions for 115 yards.

Click here for his highlights.