FAYETTEVILLE — Junior linebacker Drew Sanders has been named the Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month it was announced on Friday.

Sanders is second on the team in tackles with 31, leads with 16 solo, 6.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His sack total is tied for the national lead. Arkansas leads the country with 20 sacks and averaging five per game.

In Arkansas’ SEC opening win over South Carolina, Sanders finished with 11 total tackles with three tackles for loss, two sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and a pass breakup. Since 2000, only two SEC defenders have recorded double-digit tackles with 2+ sacks, 2+ forced fumbles and at least one pass breakup in a game: Sanders (Arkansas) vs. South Carolina in 2022 and Greg Hardy (Ole Miss) vs. Alabama in 2007.



Each month during the regular season, the Butkus Award selects a college linebacker of the month. The award semifinalists are expected to be named Oct. 31 with finalists to follow Nov. 21. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 7. The Butkus Award is named after the legendary Dick Butkus, who dominated college football and then became a star for the Chicago Bears, and is focused on recognizing linebackers who consistently play off the ball on their feet in a two-point stance in traditional form.

Sanders and Arkansas will host his former school, Alabama, on Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.