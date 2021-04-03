Dungee Named WBCA All-American

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Chelsea Dungee was named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American, announced today. She was one of ten named to the Coaches’ All-American Team, and the first Razorback since Delmonica DeHorney all the way back in 1991 to earn the honor.

“This is the perfect ending to the Razorback chapter of the Chelsea Dungee story,” Head Coach Mike Neighbors said. “To be named to this 10-member team is the most prestigious All-American honor a women’s basketball player can receive. You must consistently perform against the best competition. That individual success must lead to team success. And on top of it all, you have to inspire a community and a fan base. Chelsea checks all of those boxes. While this might be her last honor at the University of Arkansas as an active player, she leaves her footprint here for others to follow. We wouldn’t have the record, the fanbase or the raised expectations here without her. Thank you to Chelsea Dungee and her family for four incredible years as a Razorback.”

Dungee, who was recently named a Third Team All-American by the Associated Press and by the US Basketball Writers Association, cemented her legacy in her final season at Arkansas, putting together her best season on the Hill. Dungee averaged career-highs in several categories this season, including points per game (22.3), field goal percentage (42.4 percent), and three-point percentage (38.7 percent). During the 2020-21 season, Dungee scored 20+ in 18 of her 27 games played, and went for 30 or more points in four contests. Dungee’s consistency this season was remarkable – the Sapulpa, Okla. native scored in double figures in all 27 of her games this season, and scored 10 or more in 32 games dating back to the end of last season, the longest such streak of her career. All that scoring added up, as Dungee tallied 2,147 career points, the highest collegiate total of any Razorback Women’s Basketball player ever.

When looking at the numbers in SEC play, Dungee was somehow even better. She averaged 23.1 points per game, the most in the league in conference only games, scored 20 or more in 12 of Arkansas’ 15 league games, and dropped 30+ against Ole Miss, Florida and Tennessee. She also showed her defensive chops this season, often guarding the other team’s best or second-best player, with the ability to guard perimeter players and bigs. She also averaged 1.5 steals per game, the highest mark of her career.

Dungee’s Honors This Season:

^ WBCA All-American

^ Third Team All-American (AP)

^ Third Team All-American (USBWA)

^ Rocket Mortgage Three-Point Contest Participant

^ First Team All-SEC

^ Ann-Meyers Drysdale Award Finalist

^ Wooden Award National Ballot

^ 2x SEC Player of the Week (Feb. 2 & Dec. 8)

^ USBWA National Player of the Week (Feb. 2)

^ ESPN National Player of the Week (Feb. 1)

^ Gulf Coast Showcase All-Tournament Team