Dungee, Slocum named All-American Regional Finalists

Redshirt senior guards Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum were both selected as 2021 Division I Region All-American Finalists, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today. Dungee and Slocum were two of just 52 players selected, and both will be considered for the WBCA’s NCAA Division I All-American Team. The 10-member team will be announced on Saturday, April 3.

Dungee, who was recently named a Third Team All-American by the Associated Press, cemented her legacy in her final season at Arkansas, putting together her best season on the Hill. Dungee averaged career-highs in several categories this season, including points per game (22.3), field goal percentage (42.4 percent), and three-point percentage (38.7 percent). During the 2020-21 season, Dungee scored 20+ in 18 of her 27 games played this season, and went for 30 or more points in four contests. Dungee’s consistency this season was remarkable – the Sapulpa, Okla. native scored in double figures in all 27 of her games this season, and scored 10 or more in 32 games dating back to the end of last season, the longest such streak of her career. All that scoring added up, as Dungee now has 2,127 career points, the highest collegiate total of any Razorback Women’s Basketball player ever.

When looking at the numbers in SEC play, Dungee was somehow even better. She averaged 23.1 points per game, the most in the league in conference only games, scored 20 or more in 12 of Arkansas’ 15 league games, and dropped 30+ against Ole Miss, Florida and Tennessee. She also showed her defensive chops this season, often guarding the other team’s best or second-best player, with the ability to guard perimeter players and bigs. She also averaged 1.5 steals per game, the highest mark of her career.

Slocum, meanwhile, had a huge on-court impact during her lone season at Arkansas. Slocum, who has now earned All-Conference honors in the Big 10 (Maryland), the Pac-12 (Oregon State 2x) and the SEC, was second on the team in scoring (15.0 points per game), while leading the Hogs in assists (3.9 assists per game). She scored in double-figures in 23 of her 27 games played this season, and went for 20+ in five games this season, including three times in her final six games of the regular season. Like Dungee, Slocum was even better in SEC play, upping her scoring average (15.9) and her assists per game average (4.5). The Oregon State transfer’s elite decision making was also on display during league play, as her 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio was the third best mark in the SEC.

The duo is among elite company in their region, as they join Shakira Austin (Ole Miss), Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Zia Cooke (South Carolina), Rennia Davis (Tennessee), Anastasia Hayes (MTSU), Rhyne Howard (Kentucky), Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State), N’dea Jones (Texas A&M), Micaela Kelly (Central Michigan), Que Morrison (Georgia), Jenna Staiti (Georgia), Unique Thompson (Auburn) and Jasmine Walker (Alabama).