Duo of Arkansas grad-transfer commits — Vance Jackson & Jalen Tate plan to sign Arkansas on Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK — While Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman has lined up a teleconference at 4 p.m. CT followed by an Instagram Live event at 7 p.m. CT — both set for Wednesday, which is the first day of the spring signing period that runs April 15-August 1 — two grad-transfers who recently committed to the Hoop Hogs have confirmed they are set to sign their scholarship / financial-aid paperwork with Arkansas on Wednesday.

New Mexico grad-transfer Vance Jackson, Jr. (6-9 combo forward, native of Pasadena, Calif.) and Northern Kentucky grad-transfer Jalen Tate (6-6 combo guard, native of Pickerington, Ohio) both committed to Musselman within the first 10 days of April, and now both are set to sign and formalize their plans to finish their careers as Razorbacks.

“As soon as I can,” Jackson said when asked about signing with Arkansas. “Probably in the morning.”

Tate is planning to sign early in the day, too.

“Sometime in the morning,” Tate said.

Both Jackson (No. 18) and Tate (No. 10) are included in college basketball analyst’s Jeff Goodman’s Top 40 national grad-transfer rankings.

Musselman and the Hogs could also receive as soon as Wednesday the signed national letters of intent from three 2020 prospects that have been committed to Arkansas since November — Moses Moody, Khalen “KK” Robinson, and Jaylin Williams.

