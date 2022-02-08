FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will try to maintain success in Sam Pittman’s third year as head coach at the University of Arkansas.

After back-to-back 2-10 seasons, Arkansas rebounded to 3-7 in 2020 and then 9-4 in 2021 under Pittman. Some might scoff at 3-7 being improvement in 2020, but that was against an All-SEC schedule and after the conference fed them to Georgia and Florida as the two additional games. Also, the Razorbacks had won one SEC game in the three previous seasons combined.

The Hogs won four games, all outside the conference, in the 2018-19 seasons combined. In 2021, Arkansas won four trophies on their way to nine wins.

The 2022 schedule might be a little easier in the SEC with Georgia finally dropping off and South Carolina comimg on. That isn’t to slight the Gamecocks, they have a very good coach and are a much improved team, but Georgia won the national championship.

But the non-conference portion of the schedule is brutal. Last season, it was easy to mark in three sure non-conference wins for the Hogs prior to the season starting. No one thought they would lose to Rice, UAPB and Georgia Southern. Many didn’t expect them to lose at home to Texas either and they obviously didn’t.

This year there’s no guaranteed win among the four non-conference games. Here’s a quick look at the 2022 Arkansas non-conference schedule and some very early thoughts on each game.

Sept. 3, Cincinnati, Fayetteville

The Bearcats finished 13-1 and made the four-team playoff where they fell to Alabama. The Bearcats had some key players who will be in the NFL this fall and not at Razorback Stadium. Cornerback Ahmad Gardner, edge rusher Myjai Sanders and quarterback Desmond Ridder will be among the former Bearcats hearing their name called early in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Bearcats lost nine starters on defense and will have a new quarterback so playing them early may be a plus for the Hogs.

Sept. 17, Missouri State, Fayetteville

Two words on why this won’t be the easy game many expect….Bobby Petrino. Like him, love him, hate him or whatever but Petrino is a great coach. Anyone who doesn’t think he will have his team ready to play in this game better think again. The Hogs should prevail, but don’t expect an easy game. They finished 8-4 in 2021 and only lost to Oklahoma State 23-16.

Oct. 15, at BYU, Provo, Utah

They finished 10-3 in 2021 and are expected to have 11 starters back on defense and eight on offense. BYU went 6-1 against Power 5 schools and 5-0 against the Pac-12 last season. They are 21-4 the past two seasons. They lost to Baylor 38-24. BYU fell to UAB in its bowl game. The key loss from last season is running back Tyler Allgeier. He was outstanding rushing for 1,606 yards and 23 touchdowns. It will take an outstanding effort for Hogs to win Provo where they went 5-1 in 2021 losing only at home to Boise State.

Nov. 5, Liberty, Fayetteville

The Flames finished 8-5 in 2021. They got off to a very promising 7-2 start, but then faded losing the final three regular season games including one to Ole Miss. The good news for the Hogs is quarterback Malik Willis will be in the NFL and not under center for Liberty. Willis is likely to be the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. While Liberty will be good losing Willis hurts them.