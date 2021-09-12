Eli Henderson Committed to Arkansas Early, Very Proud of His Decision

FAYETTEVILLE — Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes three-star offensive lineman Eli Henderson was one of the four official visitors at Arkansas this weekend.

Henderson, 6-4, 305, committed to the Razorbacks on Aug. 10, 2020. He was being recruited hard by Sam Pittman when he was an assistant at Georgia and then is following the head coach to Arkansas. He watched the Hogs beat Texas 40-21 Saturday night.

“It was exactly what we thought they were gonna do,” Henderson said. “Pittman has done a really good job of not guessing – or being a guy that thinks they can be good, he knows. He told me before the game ‘we’re gonna win’ and, I knew we were. I wasn’t worried, I just thought it was gonna be a fun time afterward and it was. The city was electric. I haven’t really got to see a game here, so I think I picked a really good one to come to.”

The Razorbacks dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

“It’s one of the reasons I came here,” Henderson said. “You know, in the SEC of all places it’s big-boy football, but with Pittman and Kennedy, you’re gonna get the best of the big line play. I wasn’t surprised but kind of taken aback a little bit by how physical the offensive line was, especially the interior three with Ricky (Stromberg) moving people, but you know I’m proud of that.”

Henderson talked about what he was most interested in watching during the game as he was hosted by Terry Wells.

“I’m watching a lot of my position, so I’m watching a lot of the centers,” Henderson said. “I’m usually watching the interior three guys – I’m looking at the box a lot, and I think we controlled the box really, really well getting the linebackers and not letting the leakage get through. When you’re a recruit or a top guy, you’re there for a reason so you’re kind of watching everything and from an analytical standpoint too it’s real fun.”

The crowd was standing-room only. The atmosphere was something that will stick in Henderson’s mind for a long time.

“It was crazy,” Henderson said. “I was telling some of the other recruits tonight, in five or six years when people ask you ‘what was your official visit?’ and you say, Texas game, they’re going to be like ‘oh that was a good one,’ you know? It’s definitely gonna go down in the history books, I’m glad I was a part of it. Seeing the fans rush the field and everything, it’s one of those storybook games you see online or on TV and you’re like ‘man I wish I could’ve went,’ well, you’ve got to go now, so, I’m excited. I’m glad we got to go and I’m glad that my family got to experience it. I’m just ready to get on the field.”

