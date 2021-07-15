Eli Wisdom Holds One Offer, Working to Help Lead Saints in 2021

By Otis Kirk

SPRINGDALE — Shiloh Christian Class of 2023 quarterback Eli Wisdom helped lead the Saints to a 14-1 record and Class 4A state title in 2020.

Wisdom, 6-0, 175, was the quarterback for Shiloh Christian as they capped off a great season with a big win in War Memorial Stadium to capture the state title. Wisdom also was a defensive back who covered the other team’s best receiver much of the time. Wisdom and his teammates are in the Southwest Elite 7 on 7. He talked about how that helps his game.

“It helps a lot,” Wisdom said. “One, my arm strength. I can get out there and throw a lot to our receivers so it helps with our timing. Our passing game gets better.”

Wisdom talked about his group of wide receivers returning from last year’s outstanding run to the state title.

“They are hard working,” Wisdom said. “Quick and fast. Run really, really good routes. Most of our receivers are back from last year. We’re missing one, No. 19.”

Other than playing in four 7 on 7 tournaments, Wisdom talked about his focus this summer.

“Of course getting bigger,” Wisdom said. “Gaining some more weight. My arm strength of course, footwork and my speed. Just being the best player I can be for my team.”

Gus Malzahn and UCF have offered Wisdom a scholarship to play quarterback.

“I went down there a couple of week’s ago,” Wisdom said. “It was great. I love it. Great coaches and everything.”

Wisdom also spent some time at Florida State and Miami while in Florida. At Miami, he got to spend some time with former Saint quarterback Rhett Lashlee, who is Miami’s offensive coordinator.

Wisdom and his teammates dropped the opening game on Wednesday in pool play, but as usual they bounced back and went on a winning streak after that. They will begin bracket play today at 11 a.m. as a top seed.

“We’ve just got to regain our focus,” Wisdom said after the loss. “I feel like we could have won that game. We’ve just got to focus out there and play hard.”

Playing focused and hard is something Shiloh Christian’s well-coached team does and will be a difficult opponent for anyone who faces them today.