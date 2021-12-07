E’Marion Harris Enjoyed Official Visit to Arkansas, Hoping for State Championship

FAYETTEVILLE — December could be a great month for Joe T. Robinson four-star offensive tackle E’Marion Harris.

Harris, 6-7, 370, took an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend, will sign the team on Dec. 15 and then on Saturday night he will play for the Class 4A State Championship. He completed his official visit to Arkansas on Sunday.

“The visit went great,” Harris said. “They showed me love. It was just a great visit all around.”

What made it great?

“It was just the vibe,” Harris said. “It was just great.”

Harris’ player host at Arkansas was a true freshman offensive lineman Devon Manuel.

“He’s pretty cool,” Harris said. “I feel like when I come up here he and I can bond.”

The Robinson standout will enroll at Arkansas early and begin classes in January.

“Just coming in here and working,” Harris said of his plans when he gets to Arkansas.

At Arkansas, Harris will play for Cody Kennedy.

“He’s a great guy,” Harris said. “Me and him we bond a lot. I feel like when I get up here we’ll be great.”

While Harris will concentrate on offensive tackle at Arkansas, but for Robinson he goes both ways. On defense, Harris has 37 tackles, 21 solo, 14 for loss, one sack and a forced fumble.

Click here for his highlights.