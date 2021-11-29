Eric Musselman Live returns to Sassy’s BBQ and Grille

The Eric Musselman Live radio show returns tonight (Monday – Nov. 29) at Sassy’s BBQ and Grille on Steamboat Drive (off Wedington). Fans are invited to attend (see below to reserve a table) and will air from 7-8 pm on the Learfield Razorback Sports Network.
Head coach Eric Musselman and co-host Chuck Barrett will review the Hall of Classic win as well as preview the upcoming games with in-state games with Central Arkansas (Wednesday) and Little Rock (Saturday). Also, graduate senior Stanley Umude is scheduled to appear.
Fans should call 479-435-6996 in advance to reserve a seat or table at Sassy’s.
Eric Musselman Live Program Information
Where: Sassy’s BBQ and Grille on Steamboat Drive (off Wedington)
When: All shows will start at 7:00 pm (CT)
How: For reservations at Sassy’s, call 479-435-6996
Remaining Shows
Monday = Nov. 29
Monday = Dec. 6
Monday – Dec. 13
Monday – Dec. 20
Monday – Jan. 3
Monday – Jan. 10
Monday – Jan. 17
Monday – Jan. 24
Monday – Jan. 31
Monday – Feb. 7
Monday – Feb. 28