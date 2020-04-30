Erin Outley, Dreyden Norwood Continue to Add Impressive Offers

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has offered five prospects in Arkansas in the Class of 2021.

Of the five, two remain uncommitted to the Hogs at this time. Both Little Rock Parkview three-star tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 247, and Fort Smith Northside four-star cornerback Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 175, added new offers this week.

Outley was offered by Michigan on Monday. That brought his offer list up to 21. Arkansas offered him on Dec. 20, 2019. His teammate, quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, has committed to the Hogs.

As a junior, Outley caught 48 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns. In addition to Michigan and Arkansas, Outley holds offers from Texas A&M, SMU, Florida International, Tennessee, North Texas, Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, Florida State, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Southern Miss, Memphis, Kansas, LSU, Oregon, Louisiana, Michigan State and Penn State.

Norwood was offered by Miami (Fla.) on Wednesday. On April 20, Norwood announced a Top 5.

Blessed to be in this position.🙏 pic.twitter.com/bDrqYr8HZz — Dreyden Norwood (@DreydenNorwood) April 20, 2020

Arkansas offered him on Feb. 11, 2019. In addition to Miami, Arkansas and other four on his list of Top 5, Norwood has offers from Florida International, Duke, TCU, Kansas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State for a total of 14.

As a junior, Norwood completed 50 of 91 passes for 447 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He rushed 71 times for 394 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught one pass for 20 yards. In limited action on defense, Norwood had six tackles, all solo, one interception and two pass breakups.

Arkansas also has commitments from Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 290, Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, and Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest offensive lineman Cole Carson, 6-6, 285, as well as Rogers.