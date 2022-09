FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks are now 1-0 on the season after taking down Cincinnati on Saturday.

Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims sat down with Tye Richardson on Sunday to break down the 31-24 win over the Bearcats.

See the full interview in the video above.

Arkansas gets ready to play South Carolina on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Razorback Stadium.