ESPN’s Mel Kiper Keeping Close Eye on Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks at Senior Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE — The Senior Bowl will be played Saturday in Mobile, Ala., and former Razorback quarterback Feleipe Franks is in the game.

Franks played the 2020 season at Arkansas as a grad transfer after previously spending the rest of his career at Florida. At Arkansas this season, Franks completed 163 of 238 passes for 2,107 yards, 17 touchdowns while only throwing four interceptions. He was third on the team in rushing with 204 yards and a touchdown on 105 carries.

The NFL Combine is canceled this year due to COVID so this will be the only chance for prospects to compete against each other before the NFL Draft on April 29-May 1.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper is particularly interested in Franks. He and Todd McShay answered eight questions concerning the Senior Bowl. One question included outside of Alabama’s Mac Jones who is the most interesting quarterback there? Kiper chose Franks.

“I would say Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks, a big, 6-foot-6 signal-caller who showed off improved accuracy after transferring from Florida. He completed 68.5% of his passes and only threw four interceptions in 2020, and he did that against a tough schedule. He has a big arm; his pocket awareness progressed as the season went along; and you can’t ignore his size. How quickly will Frank process things down in Mobile? And how will he do throwing to receivers he’ll meet for the first time? He is intriguing. I could see him being a late Day 2 pick or an early Day 3 selection.”

In three seasons at Florida, Franks completed 367 of 622 passes for 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 189 times for 438 yards and eight touchdowns.

The practices this year are closed to the general public and each NFL team will be limited to 10 people (coaches and scouts). The attendance will be limited to just over 6,200 fans.

The kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. CT and televised on the NFL Network.

In additon, Franks will be featured among the Leaf football card products.