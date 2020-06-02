ESPN’s Top 150 for June 10 MLB Draft Includes Three Razorbacks, Six Signees

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has released the Top 150 prospects for the June 10 MLB Draft that has been shortened to five rounds.

Among the prospects are three current Razorbacks and six who inked with the Hogs. The highest-rated player associated with the University of Arkansas is outfielder Heston Kjerstad at No. 9. The other current Razorbacks are shortstop Casey Martin at No. 80 and catcher Casey Opitz at No. 130.

McDaniel had a short evaluation of Kjerstad included in the article.

“Kjerstad has performed well for his entire career at Arkansas and had a strong summer for Team USA. He has plus raw power, average-to-above contact skills and fits in right field.”

The recruits are led by Kingwood (Texas) pitcher and shortstop Masyn Winn at No. 40. McDaniel also had a thought or two on where Winn may project to play.

“He is smallish but electric in all senses of the word. He’ll flash two 70-grade pitches in his mid-90s heater and hellacious breaker, but he also is an easy plus runner who can stick at short and has above-average raw power. The industry is slightly leaning shortstop for his future, but some clubs might develop him both ways.”

The others are Greenbrier third baseman Cayden Wallace at 56, Watson Chapel right-handed pitcher Markevian Hence at No. 74, St. Elizabeth Catholic High School in Canada outfielder David Calabrese No. 87, Owasso (Okla.) right-handed pitcher Nate Wohlgemuth No. 99 and Monticello left-handed pitcher Nick Griffin at No. 144.

In a shortened 2020 season, Kjerstad played in 16 games. He hit six home runs, knocked in 20 runs and hit .448 to lead the squad in each of those three categories.

Opitz, who is considered an outstanding defensive catcher, hit .300 with one home run and knocked in 11 runs in 14 games. Martin played 15 games hitting .271, two home runs and knocked in 10 runs.