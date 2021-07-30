EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Portis reflects on winning NBA Championship- “I worked my tail off to get to this moment”

Bobby Portis is the latest former Razorback to win an NBA Championship as a part of the Milwaukee Bucks. Drafted by Chicago in 2015, Portis played for the Bulls, Wizards and Knicks before landing with the Bucks.

“I worked my tail off to get to this moment. You know, in the league, you’re going to go through a lot of ups and downs,” says Portis, “You know, adversity is always gonna hit in life in general every year at some point. For me to go through everything I went through in my career, to be in this moment, to be a NBA Champion, I mean that’s fun man.”

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis reacts to a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Portis joins our Nick Petraccione and Kevin McPherson to talk about what it was like winning a title, how he continues representing his home state of Arkansas, and the Bobby Portis Foundation.