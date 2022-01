On Wednesday Bryan & Mandy Hunt announced the launch of Athlete Advocate Consortium, AAC, a NIL Organization that partners student athlete with non-profits in the community.

The Hunts sat down with Alyssa Orange on Thursday to share why they started AAC, how this could become a blueprint for future NIL Organizations around the country, and why they chose JD Notae and Samaritan Community Center as the first athlete/non-profit pairing.