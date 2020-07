It’s been about two weeks since David Patrick joined the Razorback men’s basketball staff as the Hogs new associate head coach.

However, we still don’t know much about him.

He has a long list of accomplishments and is a longtime friend of Arkansas head coach, Eric Musselman. But why did he decide to give up a head coaching job, to come to The Hill? What is his coaching style like? And what does he bring to the table?

Patrick answers all those questions and many more in the interview above.